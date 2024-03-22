Leeds United 'target' told which club to join as Jack Harrison faces talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke will be enjoying a well-earned weekend off as the Championship pauses for the final international break of the season. It's been a gruelling few months at Elland Road, but with the end of the campaign in sight, Leeds are perfectly poised for a push for promotion.

The Whites are sitting pretty at the top of the league and with a Easter double-header fast approaching, they'll be keen to consolidate their position and kick on. Here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Dembele told who to sign for

Former Leeds United man Carlton Palmer believes Karamoko Dembele would be best off joining a club like Leeds or Leicester City this summer. Both outfits to have been linked with interest in the youngster, who has impressed with Blackpool this season after joining the League One club on loan from Stade Brestois.

The likes of West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Everton have also been linked to the 21-year-old, but Palmer believes his best chances of regular game time would come at either Elland Road or the King Power Stadium.

"With his age at 21, he could be a possible top-flight player," Palmer told Football League World. "Maybe a Leeds or a Leicester would be more appealing to a player in terms of him getting more game time. If he went to Everton or West Ham, he would be more of a squad player.

"It will be interesting to see what happens with him. He has done really, really well, and at the age of 21 I think he would look to go to a club perhaps like Leeds or Leicester where he will be guaranteed more game time if he moves."

Harrison facing uncertain future

Leeds United are expected to push through a sale of Jack Harrison this summer. That's according to Give Me Sport, who claim the Whites will sit down to talk things through with the winger at the end of May, when his loan with Everton reaches a conclusion.

Harrison has impressed with Everton this season, recording three goals and three assists in 22 Premier League appearances for the club. But a permanent move to Goodison Park looks difficult and with Farke making it clear that he is keen to move on from those currently out on loan, all signs point to a permanent exit for the winger.