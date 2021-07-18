Leeds United target starts in Sunday evening league clash

Vålerenga's Norway under-21s 'keeper Klaesson is one of the goalkeepers that Leeds have approached in their bid to replace the outgoing Kiko Casilla who has joined Elche on a season-long loan.

Vålerenga take on FK Haugesund on Sunday evening in their latest Eliteserien league clash and Klaesson starts in goal in the 5pm kick-off.

Klaesson, 20, has made 54 top-flight appearances for Vålerenga who sit third in the table of a league which began in May due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STARTING: Kristoffer Klaesson, right, for Vålerenga in Sunday evening's league clash against FK Haugesund. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.