Leeds United target refuses to sign new contract, Player tempted by Elland Road switch

The Coronavirus pandemic largely put pay to that, but this year is set to be different, and David Prutton believes that it could have a big positive for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “This is an era where you have got fantastic players, a good team ethic, a great manager in Marcelo Bielsa, international footballers in the ranks and a team that is back playing against the big boys that they can genuinely call their rivals.

“There are Yorkshire derbies scattered around and big matches in the Championship and also when they were in League One.

“But with the greatest respect, these are their proper rivals – Manchester United, Liverpool, people like that who they can’t wait to play against.

“I just think this season will be a reward for what the fans have had to deal with and I don’t just mean over the last 18 months with the restrictions due to Covid but the last 16 years that they have waited to get back to the top table.

“Now they are able to get back there and see it and see Elland Road in all its glory. The pitch will look magnificent, the stands which are steeped in history will be noisy and full of colour.”

