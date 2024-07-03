Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round up of the latest Leeds United news

The summer transfer window is starting to gather pace at Elland Road and on Tuesday Leeds United completed their first major piece of business. The club said farewell to Archie Gray, who made the £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur, with Joe Rodon coming the other way. The defender has penned a four-year deal and he won't be the last man to arrive at Elland Road this summer with the club looking to add fresh faces to Daniel Farke's squad.

The Whites are having to field interest in a number of their star names, too, with the likes of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville being heavily linked away. It looks set to be a busy couple of months at Elland Road then and here, we round up some of the latest news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds target 'ready for next step'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Leeds United target Jordan Torunarigha has hinted at a summer move amid growing interest in his services. The Gent defender is said to be attracting interest from the likes of Leeds, Crystal Palace, Torino and Hoffenheim this summer with a potential fee around £2.5 million being touted given he has just one year left to run on his current deal.

Torunarigha was born in Germany and spent the first few years of his career with Hertha Berlin, but he became a Nigeria international shortly after joining Gent in 2022. A left-sided centre-back by trade, the 26-year-old has also been known to play left-back, which is a position Leeds are known to be looking for reinforcements in. As such, it's a deal that might just make sense for the Whites and Torunarigha seems to be ready for whatever this summer brings.

"There are very exciting and specific inquiries that I am dealing with," he told Transfermarkt. "I feel good, I’m in top shape and ready for the next step.

“I still have a year left on my contract and I’m not in a hurry. We’ll see what happens. I’m aiming for the highest possible sporting goals. That will definitely play a role in my decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooney on Gyabi

Wayne Rooney insists Darko Gyabi fits the mould of midfielder he has been looking for as he gets to work at Plymouth Argyle. The England legend took the Home Park reins earlier this summer and Gyabi has become one of his first signings, with the Leeds man re-joining the club on loan for the season.

The manager has done his homework on the England U20 international and he believes he could be the perfect addition.

"I heard really good reports about Darko from his time with Argyle last season and since watching him closely I was really keen to bring him back to the club," he said.