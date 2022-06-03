Leeds United target Rasmus Kristensen makes big impact as Denmark upset France and Karim Benzema

The 24-year-old right back who the Whites are looking to sign was brought on in the 60th minute of Friday evening's Nations League clash against Les Blues at the Stade de France.

The Danes were 1-0 down at the time but Kristensen more than played his part at both ends of the pitch as the visitors recorded an amazing 2-1 victory thanks to a Andreas Cornelius brace.

Leeds are aiming to sign Kristensen from Austrian champions RB Salzburg for a fee of around £10m.

BIG WIN: Leeds United target Rasmus Kristensen, right, celebrates with 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel after Denmark's brilliant 2-1 success against France. Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images.

The defender has swiftly amassed four caps for his country since making his full international debut last September and Kristensen was named on the bench for Friday's Nations League game.

With the Danes 1-0 down to a sublime goal from Karim Benzema, Kristensen was brought on in the 60th minute to replace Jannik Vestergaard as part of a triple change.

The Whites target took his place at right back and quickly began to get forward, hugging the touchline and continually calling for the ball.

An attempt at goal arrived just six minutes after coming on, Kristensen racing to the edge of the box and seeing a cross blocked before then attempting a left footed drive which curled harmlessly wide.

IMPACT: Leeds United target Rasmus Kristensen, right, joins in the celebrations as Andreas Cornelius, centre, draws Denmark level en route to a 2-1 victory against France in their own back yard. Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images.

Kristensen shook his head, clearly not impressed with his effort, yet the Danes equalised just two minutes later as a brilliant pass from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg picked out another substitute in Cornelius who guided home a calm finish.

France looked to immediately respond which meant a sharp focus on defensive duties and Kristensen noticeably tucked inside as the hosts attacked in an attempt to make the Danes hard to break down.

But the visitors remained a threat themselves and Kristensen hared forward in a rapid counter moments later and got himself all the way to the by-line, from where a header back across was scrambled clear.

At the other end, Kristensen was largely locked in combat with France wing back Theo Hernandez down that side of the pitch as part of an end to end finale.

The Salzburg defender showed good pace to race back in the 79th minute and help keep out Christopher Nkunku who had threatened to break clear.

Denmark were then saved by the frame of the goal as a brilliant effort from N'Golo Kante smashed back off the post.

Moments later, a flying header from Kristensen cleared danger as incessant France pressure continued.

Christian Eriksen then squandered a fine chance at the other end and back came France, Kristensen again clearing from right back but then giving away possession as he looked to play a pass down the flank.

But the Danes had produced a brilliant response and Cornelius fired home his second goal of the game in the 88th minute with a superb rising finish into the roof of the net after being played in down the left.

Denmark then got lucky barely a minute later when substitute Adrien Rabot put a free header straight at Kasper Schmeichel.