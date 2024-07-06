Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are said to be in talks over another sale after the departure of Archie Gray to Tottenham.

Leeds United could be closing in on a transfer windfall as players continue to attract interest. The Whites have already parted ways with Archie Gray this summer, with Tottenham striking a deal worth around £40million, although that did include Joe Rodon arriving at Elland Road on a permanent deal.

After failing to secure promotion at the first time of asking, Leeds must balance the books this summer, needing to raise significant capital to come in line with Profit and Sustainability rules. The Gray deal will certainly help, but more exits are likely, even if the Whites are far from panicking.

Crysencio Rummerville and Wilfried Gnonto are likely to attract interest this summer. Meanwhile, Leeds rejected a £30million offer from Brighton for Georginio Rutter recently, and they also rejected a bid from Real Betis for Diego Llorente.

Llorente has spent the last 18 months on loan with AS Roma, and he was keen on a return to the Italian capital. He said earlier this summer: “Roma? I like it when we go to the Olimpico on match days. Seeing a lot of people, living that environment with so much passion. The first time for me was with Cremonese in the Coppa Italia. Even though we lost, I can’t forget that evening. The stadium is always amazing.”

He added: ”This team is like a big family: the atmosphere in the club is always positive. I feel the support of the club, of the management. I am very happy here, my wife and children too. I don’t know what the future may hold, but as a club I will always have a fantastic memories of Roma.”

But an offer from Roma has not been forthcoming this summer, with home country club Betis the club bidding for his services. The Whites rejected the Andalucian club’s opening offer, but according to Marca, Betis are confident of striking a deal worth around £3.3million with talks still ongoing between the two clubs.

In fact, it’s claimed that Manuel Pellegrini is intent on having Llorente signed and ready to be involved in the club’s pre-season trip to Austria on July 10. Llorente is under contract at Elland Road until 2026, but he does not feature in Daniel Farke’s plans, with Rodon and Pascal Struijk the primary options, while Ethan Ampadu can also play there.

Farke may well move to add options at centre-back this summer, with Charlie Cresswell expected to move on, but Llorente’s departure will help ease the wage burden while bringing in a welcome windfall to ease the PSR issues. As for Llorente, he will get the chance to return to his home country, and indeed a top division.