Leeds United take part in Premier League initiative after devastating event amid £1m goodwill gesture
Leeds United players will wear black armbands along with the rest of the Premier League this weekend as a mark of respect for those affected by recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey
The quakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter Scale have devastated parts of northern Syria and south-eastern Turkey, claiming over 22,000 lives. Leeds United announced in a statement on Friday afternoon that the team would wear black armbands during Sunday’s fixture at home to Manchester United.
The club’s statement read: “Leeds United have been truly saddened by the tragic events in Syria and Turkey this week, with thousands of people losing their lives.
“As a mark of respect to those who have been killed or affected by the devastating earthquakes, all Premier League players and PGMOL officials will wear black armbands at matches this weekend. This will include our game against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road.
“The Premier League have also announced that they will make a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to help deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”
Leicester City’s Turkish central defender Çağlar Söyüncü made a plea on social media, asking for donations of various necessary items for those affected and displaced by the natural disaster.
The whereabouts of former Newcastle United, Everton and Chelsea midfielder Christian Atsu are currently unknown amid growing concerns for the Hatayspor player’s welfare. Atsu scored in a 1-0 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa on Sunday evening before the earthquake struck and despite conflicting reports, has not been seen since, along with Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut.