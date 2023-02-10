The quakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter Scale have devastated parts of northern Syria and south-eastern Turkey, claiming over 22,000 lives. Leeds United announced in a statement on Friday afternoon that the team would wear black armbands during Sunday’s fixture at home to Manchester United.

The club’s statement read: “Leeds United have been truly saddened by the tragic events in Syria and Turkey this week, with thousands of people losing their lives.

“As a mark of respect to those who have been killed or affected by the devastating earthquakes, all Premier League players and PGMOL officials will wear black armbands at matches this weekend. This will include our game against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Luke Ayling of Leeds United wears a Ukraine captains armband to indicate peace and sympathy with Ukraine during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“The Premier League have also announced that they will make a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to help deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”

Leicester City’s Turkish central defender Çağlar Söyüncü made a plea on social media, asking for donations of various necessary items for those affected and displaced by the natural disaster.

