United's under 23s will face City's under-23s in their final home league game of the season next Friday night and Leeds are eyeing the current record attendance for a Premier League Two game.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Everton currently hold that record with a gate of 16,935 which turned up to watch the Toffees' title-winning party against Liverpool in 2017 but the Whites have now shifted just under 12,000 tickets for the City clash and the club have consequently opened up the North Stand for next weekend's game.