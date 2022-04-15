Leeds United take extra step for crowd as record draws closer for Manchester City youngsters tie
Leeds United have taken an extra step to accommodate a rapidly growing crowd for next Friday night's under-23s clash against Manchester City at Elland Road.
United's under 23s will face City's under-23s in their final home league game of the season next Friday night and Leeds are eyeing the current record attendance for a Premier League Two game.
Everton currently hold that record with a gate of 16,935 which turned up to watch the Toffees' title-winning party against Liverpool in 2017 but the Whites have now shifted just under 12,000 tickets for the City clash and the club have consequently opened up the North Stand for next weekend's game.
Tickets are priced at £6 for adults or £3 for concessions and are available at the club website HERE