The 17-year-old has undergone trials at various reputable clubs this season, including Arsenal and Manchester United, and is currently being assessed at Leeds, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Cotcher faced Leeds in a recent U18 Premier League fixture as Man United ran out 4-0 winners over Rob Etherington's junior side, as well as scoring and assisting for Arsenal's U18s - coached by former Premier League and England midfielder Jack Wilshere - against Crystal Palace.

The ex-Sunderland teen left the Black Cats last summer and has this season spent time on trial at various sides but is yet to agree fresh terms and is believed to be taking multiple options into consideration. Most recently, Cotcher scored for Leeds in a fixture against his old team as United extended their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

"It was the perfect start to the second half for Rob Etherington's side. Mason Cotcher was played in on goal and he slid a low left-footed shot past the Sunderland keeper to give the Whites the lead," Leeds' official match report read.

Cotcher made ten goal contributions in 19 league appearances for Sunderland's U18s last season. The player was also brought into former boss Tony Mowbray's squad for the FA Cup Third Round fixture against Shrewsbury Town at the beginning of 2023 but chose to leave at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.