Leeds United table formal bid for player, Super agent at centre of winger talks

With Kiko Casilla completing his move to La Liga outfit Elche a few days ago, the Whites are now left with the young Frenchman as their only stopper with any kind of meaningful first team experience, and the need to address that shortcoming is obvious.

Earlier in the week, we brought you the news that Leeds have drawn up a three-man shortlist for the position, with targets including Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, Levante’s Daniel Cardenas, and young Norwegian prospect Kristoffer Klaesson.

And it would appear that Leeds have stepped up their efforts to sign one of that trio in particular…

Elsewhere, reports reports have emerged suggesting Leif Davis is on the verge of a loan move to Bournemouth.

The Cherries enquired just a few months ago about taking the left-back on a permanent deal, but it is not yet decided for definite that he will depart, temporarily or otherwise.

He reported back for pre-season testing a fortnight ago along with the majority of Marcelo Bielsa's squad and while he was missing from a recent first team training video, the YEP understands it was through illness and not because a move is imminent.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will still be a part of Bielsa’s contingent come the start of the top flight campaign next month.

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Origi in demand Newcastle United are one of six clubs keeping an eye on Liverpool forward Divock Origi. Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are also keen, as well as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers. (90min) (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Brunskill Buy photo

2. Jahanbakhsh set for exit Feyenoord are set to complete a move for Brighton and Hove Albion forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh today once he has completed a medical. (De Telegraaf) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ALASTAIR GRANT Buy photo

3. Toon want Tuanzebe Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe this summer, with Steve Bruce a fan of the defender. (The Athletic) (Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Chase is on for Benson Luton Town, Millwall and Birmingham City are keen on securing a loan deal for Burnley midfielder Josh Benson. (The Athletic) (Photo by GARETH COPLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GARETH COPLEY Buy photo