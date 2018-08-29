Leeds United: Sweden international Jansson marvels at ‘killer coaching’ schedule under Bielsa

PONTUS JANSSON says there is no time to relax at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, with the Swede revealing Bielsa ‘almost killed us’ for drawing 2-2 at Swansea City.

Bielsa’s Whites sit top of the Championship approaching tomorrow night’s Elland Road showdown with Middlesbrough who sit second in the table and behind United only on goal difference. Both teams have dropped only two points with Leeds taking a 2-2 draw at Swansea City, a highly creditable result that was achieved without the services of both Jansson and club captain Liam Cooper who injured his hamstring in the warm-up.

Tough task master, Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

But Jansson has revealed that Bielsa was still not satisfied with a share of the spoils, reporting that his team were then subjected to a 90-minute inquest in a bid to right the Swansea wrongs.

Jansson returned from a back injury to help United to an impressive 3-0 win at Norwich City last weekend – a result that returned United to the Championship’s summit – and the defender says there is no chance of Leeds being complacent under Bielsa.

“We have started good, of course, and it looks good,” said Jansson.

“And the good thing now is that Marcelo and his staff they don’t want us to relax. They are on us every day.

“Even if we win, they can be on us in another meeting for one hour about the game and saying that we didn’t play good so they are on us every game and we had a long meeting after the Swansea game. People might say 2-2 against Swansea is not a bad result and it’s one point.

“But we had a one-and-a-half-hour meeting with Marcelo and he killed us almost. It was a good wake-up as we then got a 3-0 win against Norwich so that shows us that he will keep us on our toes all the time.”

Bielsa then made nine changes to his side for Tuesday night’s second-round Carabao Cup clash at home to Preston North End who recorded a 2-0 victory. Captain Cooper is now available after his hamstring injury for the visit of Middlesbrough.