Leeds United enter the international break sitting fifth in the Championship table, having drawn against league leaders Sunderland last time out. As things currently stand, just three points separate the two, with West Brom, Burnley and Sheffield United sandwiched between them.

Daniel Farke’s side have lost just one match so far this season and they’ll be hoping to keep that number as low as possible as they push for promotion to the Premier League once again. It’ll be a tough battle to finish either inside the top two or emerge triumphant from the play-offs, though.

With a lot at stake, tensions are already high in the Championship and cards have been flying. A total of 18 players have picked up four yellow cards at this point and are just one more caution away from being issued a one-match ban.

There is a break in action as we enter the international break but once the Championship returns, these players will need to tread a fine line in order to avoid a suspension. Take a look at the list below, which features two Leeds United players.