Leeds United survival bid: Updates on massive evening in deciding where Whites fate lies

United's two relegation-battling rivals Burnley and Everton are both in action tonight and you can follow all of the latest developments from both games here.
Third-bottom Burnley are away at Aston Villa in an 8pm kick-off whilst Everton are at home to Crystal Palace in a match starting at 7.45pm.
United's destiny will be back in their own hands should the Clarets fail to pick up a point at Villa Park.
In that event, a final day win at Brentford would definitely leave Leeds safe.
But even a point for Burnley would leave the Whites back in the bottom three and with a far inferior goal difference to both the Clarets and Toffees.
That would mean Leeds would be relying on results elsewhere on Sunday, even in the event of taking a point or better against the Bees.
United begin the evening fourth-bottom, one point ahead of third-bottom Burnley and one point behind fifth-bottom Everton.
Burnley are at home to Newcastle United on the final day whereas Frank Lampard's Toffees are away at Arsenal.
Leeds United survival bid live
Last updated: Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 23:02
- Massive evening in Whites survival bid
- Burnley away at Aston Villa
- Everton at home to Crystal Palace
- Whites destiny back in own hands if Clarets lose
The picture now facing Leeds on the final day
FULL TIME
1-1
VAR looked
90: But the red card stands
Burnley red card
90 + 1: Late tackle by Lowton on Chambers
Four minutes added time
Chances for Villa, more good saves
EVERTON ARE SAFE
Full time at Goodison
HUGE CHANCE BURNLEY
86: Weghorst fails to convert a sitter. Brilliant block by Mings
Burnley sub
85; Shut up shop. Lowton on for Cornet
Burnley sub
80: McNeil on for Lennon
INCREDIBLE SAVE
80: Pope to somehow keep out a Traore header