Leeds United survival bid: Updates on massive evening in deciding where Whites fate lies

United's two relegation-battling rivals Burnley and Everton are both in action tonight and you can follow all of the latest developments from both games here.

Third-bottom Burnley are away at Aston Villa in an 8pm kick-off whilst Everton are at home to Crystal Palace in a match starting at 7.45pm.

United's destiny will be back in their own hands should the Clarets fail to pick up a point at Villa Park.

In that event, a final day win at Brentford would definitely leave Leeds safe.

But even a point for Burnley would leave the Whites back in the bottom three and with a far inferior goal difference to both the Clarets and Toffees.

That would mean Leeds would be relying on results elsewhere on Sunday, even in the event of taking a point or better against the Bees.

United begin the evening fourth-bottom, one point ahead of third-bottom Burnley and one point behind fifth-bottom Everton.