Today we launch our Big Leeds United Survey and we want to hear from you!

Yorkshire Evening Post are today launching a fans’ survey to get your views on all aspects of Leeds United.

The Whites have had an encouraging start to life back in the Premier League but it won’t be long until the transfer window is open again and we want to know how that should look, according to you... Leeds United fans.

We also wants to get your views on the summer window, Daniel Farke, how you rate the ownership of the club under 49ers Enterprises and the fan experience at Elland Road. Take part in our survey HERE and look out for the results in print and online next week