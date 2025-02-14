Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Monday night’s clash against visiting Sunderland.

Leeds United have had good news after Max Wober's knee surgery but striker Patrick Bamford has suffered another setback.

Wober went for knee injury on Thursday after being plagued all season by a problem he sustained on international duty.

According to boss Daniel Farke the surgeons were pleased with how the operation went and Leeds could welcome the Austrian back to team training in March.

"The surgery was yesterday and everything has worked to plan," said Farke. "The doctors are happy with the outcome but nevertheless we expect him back just after the next international break in March and he's out for six weeks."

But Bamford, who was expected back in training before now, has not yet been able to rejoin his team-mates on the pitches at Thorp Arch.

The centre-forward has not been able to rid himself of a hamstring niggle and has not played any part for Leeds since the game against Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day.

Bamford has made 10 appearances from the bench in the Championship this season and is yet to start a game or score a goal.

"Sadly the last days were not ideal in terms of his rehab process, he will need another 10 days of individual rehab training so he won't return back to team training before the Sheffield United game," said Farke.

"The final stages he needs to be there with full ability to sprint, that's not the case yet and he needs 10 more days. We expect him then to join us in team training more or less after the Sheffield United game."

Farke otherwise has a clean bill of health with his squad ahead of Monday night's promotion clash with Sunderland at Elland Road. It's a situation he does not take for granted.

"During this period, January, February and March, especially in the Championship after a long season, quite often you have to deal with a few injuries," he said.

"Touch wood apart from these two injuries to have everyone available is quite good and crucial. There are many games to play and you want to have the players available and in the best possible shape. When everyone is ready to go and fit it's more or less the best situation you can have as a manager. We've got a pretty good situation."