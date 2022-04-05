Leeds United supporting parents give middle name 'Ayling' to newborn daughter as fans congratulate pair

Sam Tempest, 31, said he has spent months contemplating Leeds United related names for his second child with wife Rachel, 31.

With the names Billy and Hunter selected if the newborn was a boy, Sam believed he was set.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Violet was born on Mother's Day and is now home with Sam and Rachel.

However, when the pair found out Rachel was having a girl, Sam went back to the chalkboard to think of a new idea.

In a tweet which has since gone viral, Sam has announced his new daughter's name as Violet Ayling Tempest - named after the tenacious Leeds United right back.

Sam, originally from Swillington but now living in Northampton, told the YEP he "loves everything" Ayling - known as Bill by fans - stands for.

He said: "I've been a lifelong Leeds fan and have found since moving from Leeds have become even more devout due to the distance from Leeds.

Violet was born on Mother's Day and is now home with Sam and Rachel.

"I am surrounded by Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea fans.

"We already have a four year old girl, Elsie.

"I wanted to find a fitting tribute to Leeds United when naming my second child and before we knew she was a girl we were contemplating the names Billy and Hunter if it was a boy.

"It wasn't until a few weeks before she was born that Ayling came to mind.

Violet was born on Mother's Day and is now home with Sam and Rachel.

"I've loved everything that Bill stands for when it comes to Leeds United.

"His passion, attitude and humour is perfect, plus his strength to not shy away due to his stammer is admirable and he was one of the main reasons we got promoted."

Violet was born on Mother's Day and is now home with Sam and Rachel.

The decision to give her a Leeds United related middle name has been lauded by fans.

One said: "Amazing. Love that idea."