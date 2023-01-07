Klich waved an emotional farewell to Leeds after five-and-a-half years at the club following Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United which marked his 195th outing for the Whites. MLS side DC United had expressed their interest in signing the Polish international midfielder who had only been used off the bench in this season’s league games.

The Whites then announced on Wednesday night that Klich would be leaving the club pending an offer from Major League Soccer. The move already looks well underway judging by a post issued by Klich on his Instagram story on Saturday morning which showed an image of the entrance to US Customs and Border Protection at Dublin Airport Preclearance Operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klich released a statement explaining the reasons for his move following Wednesday’s farewell and the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust have now issued their own open letter thanking the Pole for his contributions both on and off the field at Elland Road.

The letter reads: “Dear Mateusz. When you were a surprise inclusion in Marcelo Bielsa’s first line-up in 2018, few would have predicted you’d leave that same Elland Road pitch more than four years later as a hero lauded and loved by Leeds fans.

"We marvelled at how you and the team played that sunny afternoon, mouthing to each other in the stands ‘is this us?’ as we dismantled promotion favourites Stoke City. Your goal in the 3-1 win kick-started that wonderful rollercoaster ride to the Championship title the following season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From that day in August, you made yourself indispensable; the ideal Bielsa player. You started 91 successive league games, the exception the penultimate match of the 2019-20 campaign, when we celebrated promotion by beating Derby 3-1. That you missed the match (Klich absent - hangover) just cemented your place in Leeds United folklore. As we couldn’t be there in person, you celebrated our return to the Premier League for all of us.

"You endeared yourself to us yet your relationship with fans was not contrived; you just ‘got’ us. From miming ’Spygate’ binoculars, squirting water down a rival’s back and shushing Hull City boss Grant McCann, we revelled in your sheer cheek (surely not even Bob could help but appreciate the Klichhousery…).

Advertisement Hide Ad

THANK YOU: From the Leeds United Supporters' Trust to Mateusz Klich, above, pictured in tears after saying his goodbyes following Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against West Ham United at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"Off the field, we relished your down to earth social media output. Even after you left the Elland Road pitch for the final time on Wednesday you were still interacting with posts about your farewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And you certainly had your own style, showing your penchant for street art as you helped launch the Leeds murals with your Champions graffiti on Lowfields.

"Latterly you spent too much time off the pitch - as you admitted in your goodbye statement you have never enjoyed being on the bench - so your exit comes with a tinge of sadness. We wanted to give you a proper send off at the final whistle against West Ham but circumstances conspired against us. Those able to clap you off during emotional scenes last Wednesday are joined by tens of thousands more who want to wish you well in your next adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know you have plenty to offer and hope supporters of DC United will love you like we do - whether you bang them in from 20 yards or 30 yards.

"And fear not; we’ll be singing for years about Klich scoring goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you Klichy.

“Leeds United Supporters' Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad