The wide-ranging review commissioned by the Government has, as expected, called for the creation of an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF).

It says this should be created via an Act of Parliament to ensure the financial sustainability of the men’s professional game.

The review has also recommended - among a number of things - the granting of ‘golden share’ veto powers to supporters’ groups on key issues such as clubs attempting to enter breakaway competitions, moving stadiums or changing club colours.

The Whites Supporters Trust responded to the findings this week.

"The Trust is pleased to finally read the Fan Led Review and welcome the findings and recommendations published in the report," a LUST statement read.

"The Fan Led Review has the potential to be the most influential step taken in football governance for decades and could help protect the heritage of the English game, while giving more power and voice to football fans in this country.

"It has taken numerous clubs to close down and a disgraceful cash grab via a European Super League for this report to be written, but now it is here, we as football fans have a duty to make sure that the recommendations in the Fan Led Review are put in place."