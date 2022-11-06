Leeds United Supporters' Trust respond to Whites director's 'sack the board' shouts

United’s home fans turned on the Whites hierarchy with chants of “sack the board” as Leeds headed for a fourth-straight defeat at home to Fulham towards the end of last month but Jesse Marsch’s side have since bounced back with consecutive wins. Last weekend’s brilliant 2-1 triumph at Liverpool was followed by a sensational comeback to seal a 4-3 triumph at home to Bournemouth on Saturday which elevated Leeds up to 12th place. A video has now emerged of Orta celebrating United’s victory against the Cherries as the players left the pitch at Elland Road, the Spaniard twice punching the air in delight before putting his finger to his lips for a ‘shush’ sign and then shouting “sack the board” three times in the direction of the device filming. The footage has caught the attention of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust who Tweeted the video and wrote: “There’s expressing passion and there’s being disrespectful to your own fans. Will send that feedback to the club.”