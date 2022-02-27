Leeds United Supporters' Trust calls for clarity over Marcelo Bielsa future

Bielsa's position in the Elland Road hotseat is under threat after a winless run of six games has left Leeds fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone but having played two games more than third-bottom Burnley.

The Leeds board are now faced with a decision to make on the head coach's position with 12 games left of the Premier League campaign.

Reports suggest that Jesse Marsch is the man Leeds would try to bring in to replace the Argentine.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Leeds United Supporters' Trust have issued a statement calling for action from the club due to no official clarification yet as to what is happening next.

"With no official confirmation from the club about the future of Marcelo Bielsa, we have been in touch to ask for clarity and asked for a call with the board," said a statement from the Leeds United Supporters' Trust.

"We’re urging the club to communicate clarity with fans and show Marcelo the respect his tenure deserves."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.