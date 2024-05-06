Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Though the Whites were beaten 2-1 by Southampton, having been consigned to the play-offs by Ipswich winning on the final day, many Leeds fans remained in their seats to applaud the players on a lap of the ground. Junior Firpo was first to wander around the pitch clapping those still in place, before Farke and the rest of the squad followed. And as the group approached the Kop they were given an incredible ovation. The loudest cheer of the afternoon continued as they made it to the East Stand and then passed by the South Stand.

"Unbelievable, I didn't expect this and I'm so grateful," said Farke. "We were really disappointed with this loss. I reckon our supporters were also unbelievably disappointed, there was a bit of hope for a little miracle. The loss today, the last few games not that encouraging. How they reacted was second to none. They had a really good feeling that overall to finish third with 90 points, it doesn't feel like this [right now][, but we have played a brilliant season with a pretty young side. They felt today we tried everything, but it was not our most shining performance. The players like Cree, Georgi, Willy, they need the backing and confidence. This is beneficial. I'm quite grateful that Joel Piroe today was able to score a goal, good for his confidence. We need to gain the confidence back and to have the trust of our supporters is so important and makes my life a bit easier."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke has repeatedly described Leeds fans as the best in the division and the country this season and their latest intervention was an important one because he believes it delivered a message to the players, on his behalf. Coming, as it did, hot on the heels of a bewildered, angry response to the performance at Queens Park Rangers, he felt it was a reminder that the supporters still believe promotion can be won.