Leeds United supporters provide mixed reaction to Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa host Leeds United at Villa Park in the Premier League. Pic: Getty

@Keirangraham19 Dan James is up front. AGAIN. What is it we don’t see that Bielsa does? Important to try keep Buendia and Coutinho quiet today so Ayling and Dallas have huge huge jobs to do, going with a 3-1 win #MOT #LUFC

@EmptyUK A brave call considering how terrible we were going forward against Newcastle. #LUFC

@JimmyB_12 Massive game. Cmon lads. @LUFC

@OllyHubbard17 If only Rodrigo was up top and James dropped back a bit it’d be more ideal. #MOT #LUFC

@RPlufc93 I know his faith has paid off before but to lose to Newcastle then play an unchanged team with James up front and Rodrigo in midfield

@KrisSmith98 If you didn’t expect this lineup, then I don’t know where you’ve been since Bielsa took over