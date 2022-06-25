As we draw closer to a pre-season return for the players to Thorp Arch, our summer transfer business continues. We’re looking to go into next season a stronger side than we finished last time and so far things have been ticking over at a good pace. With three new additions so far including our latest, Marc Roca from Bayern Munich, there is reason to hope that the looming issue of squad depth which has held us back in the past might not have such an effect this time around.

The rumour mill continues to churn out news, especially concerning the potential outgoing transfers of Raphinha and Phillips and who could be their replacements. It would be difficult

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MURAL: Leeds United artwork has sprung up all around the city and the wider West Yorkshire region over the past few years (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

to see either of them leave of course as they’ve given so much for this club, but this is the formula we’ve seen so often for clubs outside the top six in the Premier League. Getting

good value for the best of our squad and replacing them with quality is a proven way to succeed in this league. That does however mean that we must make sure we get value for money, both on the players leaving us and their incoming replacements.

And on the subject of value for money, we encourage our members to continue to check out the range of discounts now on offer as member benefits. In this warm weather 10% off on all drinks – including cold and iced drinks – at Savvy Baker, Cup19, and 200 Degrees Coffee might well come in very handy. If you’re not yet a member be sure to take a look through some of the discounts membership has to offer and see if we can’t tempt you.

The summer is also looking like a busy time for us here at the Trust in terms of the mural projects we’re putting together. Following on from our latest mural on Meanwood Road we are looking to add even more very soon. There are some really exciting designs in the pipeline that we really can’t wait to share with you in the near future.

As always, any help with our mural projects is appreciated, so if you’re a business owner who would like to sponsor a new mural or think you have a suitable place for us to consider adding a new mural to we would love to hear from you.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.