@liam69ers Wow. Take that after 3-1 down but still gutted we didn’t win. Onto Saturday…. #lufc

@ellis_platten Thought James & Rodrigo were immense there. Bit gutted to not see us being on Gelhardt and go for all 3 but ultimately at 3-1 I’d have been over the moon with a point.

@BalticBulldog Best performance I've seen from Rodrigo when playing that position, became the link up man that we've been crying out for. #LUFC

Leeds United played out a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night. Pic: Getty

@Chris1014Lee That is a very good and hard earned point. A real 100% performance and we were probably a little unlucky not to win the game. Take that performance into the weekend please #lufc #MOT

@Kellyann24007 And breathe.. I'd of taken a point at start of this game. Dan James & Rodrigo #LUFC

@scottdriscoll2 That’s a well battled point it could be massive!!! Players missing again and we’re grinding out points! #MOT #Lufc

@SherriffAlex We had chances to win that but I would of taken a point before the game. And plus being two goals down at one point. So I'm happy. #lufc

@Bazzbawls You know what, it's so frustrating to concede the goals we do. But the fight that these players show us is enough to convince me that they won't let us be relegated. Good point and would be a massive 3 if we can beat Everton next up. #lufc

@WaltChesney Good point. You can say what you want about our lads but they never give up and always put a shift in. #lufc