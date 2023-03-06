The Whites say their 10 per cent increase to prices of general admission season tickets was not a decision they took lightly. Utility bills rising from around £800k to £3m over recent years, increased staffing costs and the ‘significant’ hike in matchday operational costs are among the factors the club has pointed to in explaining the decision.

A club spokesperson said: “We appreciate that any increase in the current economic climate is unwelcome, particularly when it coincides with poor performance on the pitch. The decision has not been taken lightly but we believe the new pricing is consistent with both our principle of running the clubs finances responsibly and maintaining our commitment to affordable football at Elland Road. Our prices will remain amongst the cheapest in the Premier League. In 2022/23 we had the second cheapest season ticket in the top-flight.”

Should the club suffer relegation from the Premier League then supporters will be able to claim a rebate for the 10 per cent.

PRICE HIKE - Leeds United supporters groups have expressed disappointment at the club's decision to put season ticket prices up by 10 per cent. Pic: Getty

But the Leeds United Supporters Trust have voiced their disappointment at today’s news, which comes amid a cost of living crisis, and asked for further information on what form the rebate will take.

A statement given to the YEP said: “The Trust is disappointed to learn that the club has decided to increase the price of season tickets by 10% for the 2023/24 season. This increase is unwelcome at a time when many fans will be experiencing increased financial pressures in other areas of their lives, and unjustified given the club's increasing revenue streams, coupled with poor results on the pitch.

“The club has raised season ticket prices by more than 20% over the past two seasons, and while we acknowledge and appreciate the club's substantial first team investment and a need to address higher operating costs and inflation, this price increase is a significant one for supporters. We do applaud the fact that junior season tickets remain among the cheapest in the Premier League and hope that this continues beyond next season.

“We note that the club has announced that supporters can claim a rebate of the 10% increase if the team gets relegated. We question why the club cannot put this money back into fans' pockets now when they need it the most. Additionally, we would like clarification on whether this rebate will be issued as club credit or a cash refund.

“We believe that an increase in ticket pricing is the type of issue that should be discussed with and inputted on by fans before any final decision is taken. We are always open to working with the club to collate members feedback to help inform future decisions.”

Leeds United Supporters Club have taken a similar stance, describing the price increase as a ‘bitter pill’ for fans to swallow and suggesting the possibility of a rebate paints the decision to put prices up as a choice rather than a necessity.

“Leeds United Supporters Club is concerned regarding the advertised price rises for season ticket holders,” said a spokesperson.