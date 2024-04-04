Further Leeds United first-team tributes to be held on Chris and Kev anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, colloquially known as 'Chris and Kev', were regular, match-going supporters during the 1990s and in early 2000, following Leeds across the country and further afield before their untimely passing on April 5, 2000.

Each year on the anniversary of their deaths, family members, other supporters and Leeds United have come together to remember the two family men whose shared love of the club bonded them to so many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year in remembrance, Leeds released a statement outlining the second stage of their plan to commemorate Chris and Kev's lives, which follows a minute's applause and on-screen tributes to the pair at Elland Road during Leeds' 3-1 win over Hull City on Easter Monday - the closest home fixture to the anniversary.

"On Friday 5th April, there will be a minute’s silence at Chris and Kev’s plaque on the East Stand at 1pm, which will be attended by members of both families, along with friends. Staff from Leeds United will be in attendance and supporters are also welcome.

"The Leeds United first team squad and backroom staff will also be paying their own separate respects on Friday 5th April."

Supporters turned their backs on the field of play during the 24th minute on Monday night as referee Josh Smith stopped play to allow those on-field to partake in the applause, mirroring the protest made by supporters at Leeds' UEFA Cup semi-final first leg tie against Galatasaray nearly a quarter of a century ago, when United were ordered to fulfil the fixture on 6 April, 2000, despite the attack in Taksim Square.