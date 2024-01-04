Leeds United have seen three games moved to be shown live on Sky Sports including their longest away trip of the season

Leeds United fans are voicing their anger at the ‘ridiculous’ decision to move the club’s away trip to Plymouth Argyle to an early kick-off. The Whites have seen three February fixtures moved in order to be broadcast live on TV by Sky Sports.

Matches against Swansea City and Leicester City have also been selected, with the latter now taking place on a Friday night, but it’s the clash with Plymouth on Saturday, February 17, which has attracted the attention of supporters. The game, which was originally due to kick-off at 3pm, will now get going at the earlier time of 12.30pm, which comes as a huge inconvenience to those supporters planning to make the mammoth 640-mile round trip next month.

Those going down will now be forced to explore either the possibility of staying overnight or travelling through the early hours of the morning just to make kick-off on the south coast. As such, it comes as no surprise to see some taking aim at the decision makers behind the most recent broadcast selections.

“Plymouth away at half 12 is a disgrace,” one supporter wrote on Twitter, while another commented: “Absolutely horrendous for traveling fans. Ridiculous.”

“12.30pm KO for a 300+ mile trip. Don’t ever let them tell you football is for the fans,” someone replied in response to the news. “Anyone remember 3pm kick offs? Can’t be bothered with it anymore,” another said.

Of course, the news hasn’t been received well by those looking to make their way to the game on public transport, either. “I looked at the trains to see if an away trip was feasible. Think it would have been at least 8 hours each way!! Ridiculous for travelling fans,” a concerned fan commented on social media.

