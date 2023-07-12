For the second time in a matter of months Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia have booked double-page adverts in the Norwegian national press to send a Whites-related message.

Back in November Erik Heisholt, a Leeds fan of 50 years and LUSCOS member, crafted an advert to thank Marcelo Bielsa for what he did at Elland Road. Bielsa was visiting Norway to speak at a national coaching conference and agreed to meet with Whites supporters.

Now, Leeds have yet another new man at the helm in Farke, who has brought Leeds to Oslo for the first pre-season game of his tenure. The friendly, against bitter rivals Manchester United, takes place at Ullevaal Stadion and a pair of Norway's national newspapers carried matchday adverts to greet Farke in his own language.

The pages of Dagbladet and Klassekampen's Wednesday editions were graced with Heisholt's artwork.

“It felt natural for us to repeat the success from November last year, when we thanked Bielsa for everything he did on a double spread ad in two big national newspapers," he told the YEP.

"That ad became very much talked about globally among not only Leeds supporters, but more importantly, it felt like a proper and respectful goodbye and thank you to the legend. The months between Bielsa’s departure and Farke’s arrival has been chaotic, but we now hope that with the appointment of Farke, we are looking for a long term strategy again. Therefore, we, the Scandinavian Supporters club, welcome Daniel in his own language, as we said goodbye to Bielsa in his language.”

Leeds supporters in Oslo had the opportunity to welcome a trio of Farke's players to the city on Tuesday at a kit launch. For the first time in years Whites will be able to buy the merchandise of their club in Norway's shops. Club captain Liam Cooper was joined at the launch by Georginio Rutter and Norwegian youth international Leo Hjelde.

“Cooper, Rutter and Hjelde got the chance to take a look at our Farke ad, and it seemed like they enjoyed it," said Heisholt.

"As did Michael Bridges and Ben Parker, who brilliantly hosted both the Leeds party in Oslo, and the kit launch. As ambassadors, they are more important building bonds between club and supporters than they know themselves, something which I expressed to them.”

Ullevaal Stadion is expected to host more Manchester United supporters than Whites for the friendly but Heisholt is content that Leeds fans have already made themselves known in Norway this week.

“I didn’t see any ads from Manchester United supporters in the newspapers today greeting their team," he said.