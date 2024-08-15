Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has been urged to speak out on summer's transfer business by the club's Supporters Trust in the wake of Georginio Rutter's exit clause being met by Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 49ers' chief and Elland Road chairman has been implored to address Leeds supporters after what has been a difficult number of weeks in the transfer market for Daniel Farke's side.

United have sold Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara since the beginning of July and appear on the verge of losing French forward Georginio to Brighton after his release clause was activated on Wednesday.

In those four, the Whites have lost regular starters from the squad which game agonisingly close to promotion back to the Premier League last season, whilst being tasked with replacing some 50-or-so goal contributions, largely by Dutch winger Summerville and the departing Rutter.

In a statement released by the Leeds United Supporters Trust on Thursday, the group said: "We are as frustrated as everyone else, and have made it clear that we as fans expect the club to come out and give some clear answers and accountability on the situation we now find ourselves in. It's not on the Trust to pass on this information second hand - fans want to hear it directly from the ownership.

"The club have committed to addressing fans once the transfer window has closed. It's becoming increasingly evident that the reality we're facing is far from what was presented by Paraag at the end of last season, and we deserve an explanation."

Leeds have two weeks of the transfer window remaining to make the requisite signings that will allow Farke and his squad to challenge for promotion again, however some fans already believe it is difficult to see the Whites replicating last season's 90-point haul without the talismanic efforts of Summerville, Georginio and co.

News of the 22-year-old's exit clause came to light following Leeds' 3-0 defeat by Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening, which saw the Whites bow out of the Carabao Cup at the First Round. Talks were held between members of the Leeds hierarchy as a late bid to persuade the attacker to turn down Premier League football was drummed up, although the club still acknowledge in all likelihood the player will end up at the American Express Community Stadium.