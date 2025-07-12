The countdown continues to Leeds United’s Premier League - ahead of which a supercomputer has made a big Whites call in its new predicted final table and points.

Championship champions Leeds along with runners-up Burnley and play-off winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted to the Premier League have all gone back down.

With the bookmakers, Leeds are regarded as having the best chance of surviving of the three promoted teams but still predicted to finish third-bottom, ahead of second-bottom Burnley and Sunderland in 20th place.