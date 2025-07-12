Supercomputer's big Leeds United call & Brentford, Man Utd shocks in new predicted final Premier League table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 12th Jul 2025, 15:35 BST

A supercomputer has made a big call in its new predicted final table and points.

The countdown continues to Leeds United’s Premier League - ahead of which a supercomputer has made a big Whites call in its new predicted final table and points.

Championship champions Leeds along with runners-up Burnley and play-off winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted to the Premier League have all gone back down.

With the bookmakers, Leeds are regarded as having the best chance of surviving of the three promoted teams but still predicted to finish third-bottom, ahead of second-bottom Burnley and Sunderland in 20th place.

But the supercomputer produced by the team at BettingLounge.co.uk has taken a different view in their predicted final table and points. Here is their full rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 82.

1. 1st: Liverpool.

Predicted points: 82. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 79.

2. 3rd: Manchester City

Predicted points: 79. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 72.

3. 3rd: Arsenal

Predicted points: 72. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 64.

4. 4th: Aston Villa

Predicted points: 64. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 63.

5. 5th: Newcastle United

Predicted points: 63. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 60.

6. 6th: Chelsea

Predicted points: 60. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice