A footy-mad dad has created a museum dedicated to his football club worth hundreds of thousands of pounds - which he keeps inside his house.

Ben Hunt's staggering collection of Leeds United memorabilia includes match worn shirts dating back from the mid-50s to the present day.

His impressive display is so vast that he had to build an extension to his three-bed semi to store it all in - and it's now worth more than his house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while he didn't want to reveal exactly how much his collection is worth, Ben did concede it ran into the hundreds of thousands.

Leeds United super fan Ben Hunt holds an Eddie Gray 1974 walk out top. Photo: Lee McLean/SWNS

Postman Ben, 46, said: "I bought my first Eddie Gray shirt 26 years ago and that was it. I was hooked. I spent all my first wage on it and I've been doing it since.

"Now I've got over 500. Some blokes spend all their money on cars or whatever, but I had no interest. This is where all my money's gone over the years.”

The collection, which has been on public display for around five years, boasts match shirts from FA Cup Finals in 1965, ‘70, ’72 and ’73, and the ‘68 League Cup Final shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among Ben's most prized possessions in his gallery are Gordon Strachan's promotion winning shirt and the last Leeds shirt club legend Eddie Gray wore.

Leeds United super fan, Ben Hunt, 46, has built a museum in his house, packed to the rafters with football memorabilia dedicated to the club. Photo Lee McLean/SWNS

He also cherishes a Luke Ayling shirt signed by ex-manager Marcelo Bielsa – who invited him to training after hearing about his shrine.

And he even has a shirt worn in the club's only European Cup final appearance, when they lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich in 1975.

Ben added: "The ones I liked the most were Bremner and Batty, they're proper Leeds, so when I got their shirts, it had that extra pull for me.

"I don't have anything replica, it's all match worn."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as more than 500 match worn shirts - featuring every kit the club has had since the 1950s - he also has other quirky items in his collection.

On view for visitors is an old seat from the West Stand of Elland Road, a full set of sock tags numbered 1-12 , man of the match trophies, boots, keeper gloves and kit bags.

He added: "I have people round and I say to them 'name a player, I bet I have something of theirs’.”

Ben's love affair with the club started in his youth and has been passed on to his sons Bernie, 13, and 12-year-old Grayson, named after ex-manager Simon Grayson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such is his knowledge of Leeds' strips over the years that he's co-authored a book on the history of the club's kits.

And he's even been in talks with the club to move his museum to the stadium as part of a proposed development to the West Stand.

But it has hit the skids since the team were relegated from the Premier League.

Ben, who also runs a Leeds-themed clothing range, added: "It's just typical Leeds that relegation has put that to one side for now and ruined my dream job."

Ben spends his spare time procuring Leeds-related paraphernalia for his collection and is always searching for new additions.