Leeds United entered the international break with a tinge of disappointment despite coming away from games against Norwich City and Sunderland unbeaten. The Whites drew 1-1 at the Canaries before a dramatic 2-2 scoreline against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

An error from Illan Meslier late in the game denied Daniel Farke’s side all three points and left them with 16 points from their opening nine fixtures. Despite that disappointment, the result meant Leeds had stil bettered their points tally from this time last season. Leeds started slow in the 2023-24 campaign as transfer disruption impacted Farke’s first few months as manager.

After nine games last term, Leeds had picked up 13 points and were sitting down in ninth. Compare that to now, they are four places higher and three points better off. There is still plenty of work to do, with Sheffield United up next at Elland Road on Friday night. Below we have run through how Leeds and all their rivals have either improved or slumped compared to the same point from last campaign. Take a look...