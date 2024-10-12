Leeds United entered the international break with a tinge of disappointment despite coming away from games against Norwich City and Sunderland unbeaten. The Whites drew 1-1 at the Canaries before a dramatic 2-2 scoreline against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.
An error from Illan Meslier late in the game denied Daniel Farke’s side all three points and left them with 16 points from their opening nine fixtures. Despite that disappointment, the result meant Leeds had stil bettered their points tally from this time last season. Leeds started slow in the 2023-24 campaign as transfer disruption impacted Farke’s first few months as manager.
After nine games last term, Leeds had picked up 13 points and were sitting down in ninth. Compare that to now, they are four places higher and three points better off. There is still plenty of work to do, with Sheffield United up next at Elland Road on Friday night. Below we have run through how Leeds and all their rivals have either improved or slumped compared to the same point from last campaign. Take a look...
1. 24th: Cardiff City (5 points)
A huge blow for Cardiff City sees them all the way down at the very bottom of the table, despite being high up in 6th place this time last season, with 16 points on the chart. | Getty Images
2. 23rd: Portsmouth (5 points)
The League One champions are struggling in these opening stages of the Championship and are still yet to get their first win, despite a dominant run last season in their promotion run. | Getty Images
3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (7 points)
QPR were also in this exact position this time last season, with eight points from their opening fixtures. | Getty Images
4. 21st: Luton Town (8 points)
After a tough relegation battle in the Premier League, Luton Town were demoted to the Championship and so far, it's been a tough start for them and not the immediate promotion-challenging campaign many expected. | Getty Images
5. 20th: Coventry City (8 points)
Coventry were 14th at this point during the 2023/24 season, having secured 11 points. | Getty Images
6. 19th: Preston North End (9 points)
PNE's start has been disappointing compared to last season. After nine matches, they were in third place with 20 points, four off the top spot. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.