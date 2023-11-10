The latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites prepare for a Championship clash with Plymouth Argyle

Leeds United's return to Championship action is less than 24 hours away as the Whites prepare to take on Plymouth Argyle after claiming a big win over Leicester City last week. Georginio Rutter claimed the vital goal as Daniel Farke's side earned a 1-0 victory against the Foxes after a hard-fought defensive display.

Saturday's visit of Plymouth is the Whites final outing before the November international break, with a number of Leeds stars set to represent their countries at various levels. Wales trio Dan James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon face a crunch couple of weeks as they seek to reach Euro 2024 with Rob Page's side. Rutter has been called up to France Under-21s while the likes of Glen Kamara is set to represent Finland.

As Leeds prepare for their final outing until November 24, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours as the January window comes into view.

Derby 'interested' in Leeds & Sunderland target

Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi is reportedly on the radar of a number of EFL clubs, with Derby County and Blackburn Rovers the latest to be credited with an interest, per a report from TEAMtalk. The Iraq international scored 10 goals in 19 appearances last season and has netted four times in 14 fixtures this term. The South London Press reported earlier this month that Leeds were tracking the player while Sunderland have also been linked.

