Leeds United & Sunderland 'target' subject of Derby County 'interest', Plymouth Argyle prediction made
The latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites prepare for a Championship clash with Plymouth Argyle
Leeds United's return to Championship action is less than 24 hours away as the Whites prepare to take on Plymouth Argyle after claiming a big win over Leicester City last week. Georginio Rutter claimed the vital goal as Daniel Farke's side earned a 1-0 victory against the Foxes after a hard-fought defensive display.
Saturday's visit of Plymouth is the Whites final outing before the November international break, with a number of Leeds stars set to represent their countries at various levels. Wales trio Dan James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon face a crunch couple of weeks as they seek to reach Euro 2024 with Rob Page's side. Rutter has been called up to France Under-21s while the likes of Glen Kamara is set to represent Finland.
As Leeds prepare for their final outing until November 24, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours as the January window comes into view.
Derby 'interested' in Leeds & Sunderland target
Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi is reportedly on the radar of a number of EFL clubs, with Derby County and Blackburn Rovers the latest to be credited with an interest, per a report from TEAMtalk. The Iraq international scored 10 goals in 19 appearances last season and has netted four times in 14 fixtures this term. The South London Press reported earlier this month that Leeds were tracking the player while Sunderland have also been linked.
Prutton makes Plymouth prediction
Former Leeds midfielder David Prutton has backed his former side to pick up all three points against Plymouth tomorrow. Writing in his Sky Sports predictions, Prutton said: "Plymouth are still without a win on the road all season. This is a long trip and I can’t see that changing in truth. Home win [3-1]." Plymouth drew 3-3 at home to Middlesbrough last time out. They were beaten 3-2 by Ipswich Town in their last away game and sit 19th in the table with 16 points from 15 games. Leeds have won five of their last six games, with their only blip in that run a 1-0 loss at Stoke City.