Expected key new Leeds United rivals agree deal to sign ex-Barcelona striker from Premier League giants

Published 31st Jul 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 17:43 BST
Expected key new Leeds United rivals have agreed a deal to sign a forward from Premier League giants.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Sunderland have agreed a deal to loan a youth international striker from Chelsea.

Promoted as Championship play-off winners, Sunderland have already invested heavily ahead of the club’s Premier League return and ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka became the club’s latest signing this week.

Six goals in 16 games last season

Sunderland, though, have now bagged yet another new recruit upon agreeing a deal to sign Spanish international youth forward Marc Guiu on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona in July 2024 for a reported €6m fee.

The youngster made 16 appearances for the Blues last season - mainly in the Europa Conference League in which he netted six goals.

The young forward already has three Premier League appearances under his belt.

