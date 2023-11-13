Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United have sacked manager Matt Taylor ahead of the Championship clash with Leeds United later this month. The Millers welcome the Whites to South Yorkshire on Friday, November 24 as the White Rose clubs kick off the next round of second-tier fixtures after the international break.

The Millers confirmed the manager's departure on Monday morning. It comes after Rotherham were hammered 5-0 at Watford in their final game before the international break.

Things do not get easier for the South Yorkshire club when domestic action resumes, as they host a Leeds United side who have won six of their last seven games in the Championship. Taylor was drafted in as a replacement for Paul Warne last autumn and helped guide the Millers to safety last term, as Rotherham clinched survival with a game to spare.

That ended the Millers' run of yo-yoing between League One and the Championship but they sit in the relegation zone ahead of the visit of Leeds and their loss at Watford has meant they have not won away from home in over a year. They are 22nd as things stand and four points from safety.

A club statement confirmed: "Rotherham United can confirm that the club have parted company with first team manager Matt Taylor with immediate effect. Taylor was appointed in October last year and guided the Millers to Sky Bet Championship survival in 2022/23, taking charge of 55 matches in total during his tenure. The 41-year-old was relieved of his duties on Monday and leaves with our wholehearted thanks and best wishes for the future. The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way."