Leeds United's new Premier League rivals agree huge deal for club record sale of star man

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th Jun 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 17:16 BST

Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals are selling their star man.

Leeds United's former promotion rivals and new Premier League opponents Sunderland have agreed a deal to seal a star man for a club record fee.

Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, made 43 appearances for Sunderland during the 2024-25 Championship season which ended with the Black Cats being promoted from the play-offs.

Bellingham, though, who chipped in with four goals and three assists during the season, is leaving the club for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a Sunderland club record sale.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal with Sunderland to buy Bellingham for an initial £27.8m plus £4.2m in add-ons.

Sunderland, promoted along with Championship champions Leeds and runners-up Burnley, are expected to be key Whites rivals in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign in the bid to stay up.

