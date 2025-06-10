Sunderland have confirmed the sale of England U21 midfielder Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

The Black Cats have parted company with the teenager who follows in the footsteps of elder brother Jude, who previously represented the German club and currently plays for Real Madird.

Jobe made 90 appearances for Sunderland, scoring 11 goals after joining from Birmingham City. He moves to the Bundesliga in a deal reportedly worth up to £31.8 million if future, performance-related add-ons are achieved.

An initial fee of £27.8 million is said to have been agreed which will greatly assist Sunderland from a transfer financing and Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) perspective.

The Black Cats have made a healthy profit on the now-Dortmund midfielder and having done so before the June 30 accounting deadline, will be able to report Bellingham's sale in their 2024/25 accounts.

Sunderland are also reported to have negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause with the German club, which could see the Wearsiders earn additional transfer revenue further down the line, if Bellingham moves on from Dortmund in future.

Bellingham's final game in red-and-white came in Sunderland's victorious play-off final triumph over Sheffield United last month. Since then, the player is understood to have travelled to Germany where he held conversations with interested clubs, which included the Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

He will join up with England's Under-21 squad in Slovakia for this summer's European Championships as a Dortmund player having signed a five-year deal at the Westfalenstadion.

What is Leeds' PSR position?

The Whites' own PSR stance is that incomings before June 30 are unlikely given the fact the club are close to maxing out their their allowable loss limit over the relevant three-year accounting period.

Chairman Paraag Marathe vowed to be ambitious with the club's expenditure in order to get back to the Premier League, which ultimately proved successful. As a result, the club are likely to wait until the end of FY25 (Financial Year 2024/25) to make signings for the upcoming campaign, unless deals can be structured in a way that payments only kick in from July 1.

Leeds made a £60.8 million loss for the 2023/24 financial period ending June 30, 2024, which included the £40 million sale of fellow England youth prodigy Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites' financial report for 2024/25 will be released next spring and while it is still expected to reflect a loss, the size of which is not likely to be as severe following the sales of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville among others.