Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are preparing to host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road this weekend as they look to build on their magnificent win over league leaders Leicester City last week. The Whites defeated the Foxes 1-0 at the King Power Stadium to make it five wins from their last six Championship outings.

First-placed Leicester and second-placed Ipswich Town have both enjoyed strong starts to the season but Leeds have now won away against both sides as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League. Leeds look more settled under Daniel Farke after an inconsistent start but will hope at least one of the sides above them fails to maintain their impressive levels of performance so far as they seek to claw back the deficit to the automatic promotion spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After their home clash with Plymouth on Saturday, there will be a break from action as the international fixtures take centre stage. Following the conclusion of the international break, a busy period follows in December and January. Ahead of the weekend’s game, we have rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Leeds United and their Championship rivals.

Leeds ‘interested’ in Barnsley youngster

A long line of Premier League and Championship clubs are queuing up to make a move for impressive Barnsley youngster Fabio Jalo in January. TEAMtalk lists Sunderland, Leeds United, Brighton, Everton and Fulham as interested parties. Jalo joined Barnlsey at the age of 16 last summer and scored his first goal for the club in the FA Cup meeting with Horsham on Friday having made his debut at the start of this season. The 17-year-old has been used sparingly by the League One outfit, with only four appearances this season, but has shown enough promise to have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Robins confirm Manning appointment

Bristol City have confirmed Liam Manning as Nigel Pearson’s successor on a three-and-half-year contract. Manning left League One side Oxford United to take up the position at the Whites’ Championship rivals.

“Liam is a great fit for the club and the style of play we want,” Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown said. “He has a very detailed approach to coaching, improving players and getting the best out of them as his record at MK Dons and Oxford United shows, while he has valuable experience within the (Manchester) City Group and in Belgium. As soon as we made the change, Liam was our first choice and we are grateful to Oxford United for the extremely-professional way they have approached the departure of someone who was doing a fantastic job for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad