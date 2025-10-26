Leeds United’s victory against West Ham was followed by huge boosts for Brentford, Sunderland and Burnley - leading to a new predicted final Premier League table from the bookmakers.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites kicked seven points clear of the dropzone and eight points clear of second-bottom West Ham with Friday night’s 2-1 victory against the struggling Hammers under the Elland Road lights.

The win sent Leeds 13th ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games but Farke’s side were then overtaken by first Newcastle United who recorded a 2-1 win at home to Fulham and then Brentford - the latter giving themselves a massive boost with a 3-2 win at home to Liverpool.

Brentford were among the favourites to be relegated at the start of the season - as too were Sunderland who caused the shock of the weekend on Saturday through a 2-1 win at Chelsea which temporarily took them second.

Sunday’s action then saw bottom of the table Wolves host Burnley and the Clarets gave themselves another huge boost as a 95th-minute winner from Lyle Foster sealed a 3-2 success.

It’s all led to the table having a different look to it and the bookies producing a new predicted final table based on their latest odds.

Here is the full new rundown in reverse order and where Leeds now finish.