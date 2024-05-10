Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Huddersfield Town have parted ways with Andre Breitenreiter after their relegation from the Championship

Huddersfield Town have parted ways with manager Andre Breitenreiter following their relegation from the Championship this season. The German only joined the Terriers in February, taking over as the club's third manager of the season after Neil Warnock and Darren Moore.

However, he won just two of his 13 games in charge and consequently wasn't able to prevent the club from slipping out of the second tier and into League One. Breitenreiter spoke of issues that needed resolving at the John Smith's Stadium following the club's draw with Birmingham City last month, which saw the club all but relegated.

But he won't have the opportunity to deal with them with the club confirming the two parties have 'amicably' gone their separate ways.

Owner and chairman Kevin Nagle, who has taken several swipes at Leeds United and its fans this season, commented: “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with Andre over the past three months and he departs with our best wishes, while contingencies in place have seen our recruitment process for a new head coach advance.

“Supporters should rest assured that all decisions made are with the best intentions of our club in mind, and we look forward to moving on in a positive manner with a new head coach dedicated to our ideals and vision, with our plans for pre-season and ambitions for the year ahead unmoved.”

Breitenreiter arrived in West Yorkshire with plenty of experience having coached Hoffenheim, Zurich, Hannover and Schalke in the past, but the club have now began their search for a new manager to lead them out of League One and back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Addressing Leeds fans in March on his social media, Nagle took aim with a defiant statement after a series of exchanges on X with the American promising that Huddersfield will be competing at the Whites' level again before too long.

"I know that they are relishing what's going on right now,” he said. “But hey, I will say to those fans that are watching from Leeds right now 'have fun, enjoy it now because it is not always going to be like this.'

"As you know, the ownership there are good friends of mine. They are great people. We are going to have some great competition ahead. To the Leeds guys: laugh all you want right now. It's okay; we can take it but we will see you in the future. We will see what happens."

