16 gone, 8 in, doubt and released players' new clubs: Leeds United's 2025 summer transfer window as it stands

Lee Sobot
Leeds United writer

Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 16:02 BST

A look at the ins and outs of Leeds United’s summer transfer window.

There are eight more weeks of the summer transfer window remaining - yet 24 players have already left or arrived at Leeds United this summer.

Another big squad overhaul was always likely at Leeds after the club sealed promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

A big pointer towards that happening was revealed when the club submitted their retained list on May 15, announcing that 13 players were leaving and that six more were either in discussions with the club about their future or had been offered new terms.

Three of those players offered new terms in the shape of youngsters Coban Bird, Rory Mahady and Harvey Vincent have since signed new deals. But another senior player who was in discussions has now left the club as one of two recent big departures whilst the future for two more remains unclear.

In the meantime, three new faces have arrived at Elland Road - with the prospect of more to come - whilst five more have returned from loan deals.

As for those released by Leeds, some have already found new clubs.

Here we run through the full 24 ins and outs of the club’s summer transfer window so far and where some of those released have now ended up.

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth.

1. Joe Rothwell (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Club: Tottenham Hotspur.

2. Manor Solomon (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Club: Unattached - but expected to sign for Real Betis.

3. Junior Firpo (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Unattached - but expected to sign for Real Betis. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal.

4. Rasmus Kristensen (sold)

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal. | AFP via Getty Images

Club: Unattached

5. Josuha Guilavogui (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Unattached | Getty Images

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal.

6. Max McFadden (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal. | Getty Images

