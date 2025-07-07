There are eight more weeks of the summer transfer window remaining - yet 24 players have already left or arrived at Leeds United this summer.

Another big squad overhaul was always likely at Leeds after the club sealed promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

A big pointer towards that happening was revealed when the club submitted their retained list on May 15, announcing that 13 players were leaving and that six more were either in discussions with the club about their future or had been offered new terms.

Three of those players offered new terms in the shape of youngsters Coban Bird, Rory Mahady and Harvey Vincent have since signed new deals. But another senior player who was in discussions has now left the club as one of two recent big departures whilst the future for two more remains unclear.

In the meantime, three new faces have arrived at Elland Road - with the prospect of more to come - whilst five more have returned from loan deals.

As for those released by Leeds, some have already found new clubs.

Here we run through the full 24 ins and outs of the club’s summer transfer window so far and where some of those released have now ended up.

Joe Rothwell (back to parent club after loan deal) Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth.

Manor Solomon (back to parent club after loan deal) Club: Tottenham Hotspur.

Junior Firpo (departed upon contract expiring) Club: Unattached - but expected to sign for Real Betis.

Rasmus Kristensen (sold) Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal.