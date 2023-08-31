The Premier League outfit confirmed the left-back’s arrival on Thursday morning, just days after Leeds’ interest was made public. Leicester’s unwillingness to bolster a Championship promotion rival was a stumbling blocks for Leeds and not for the first time this summer, they found themselves competing with a club offering top flight football.

Thomas has revealed that returning to the Premier League was chief in his thinking, with game time unlikely to come easily at Leicester.

“When United came in a few days ago, it was an easy decision for me,” said the 22-year-old.

"Coming back to playing Premier League football is obviously what I wanted to do. Coming here is a great experience and I can't wait to get started. I had interest elsewhere at the time but then United came along and it was an easy decision like I say - a no brainer really. I can't wait to get going.

"I think this is a huge moment. Getting game time and getting into the team here is a key thing for me. I want to be playing as many games as possible, especially in the Premier League, my career has gone well so far, I've won a few things, so hopefully I can continue that here."

The Whites were keen to explore the Thomas situation until it was resolved either way but may now remain content with what they have at left-back, despite Sam Byram’s current groin injury and Junior Firpo’s knee problem. The pair have concerning injury records but Daniel Farke is said to have been impressed with Firpo since arriving to take charge at Elland Road and his admiration of Byram is longstanding. Farke also considers Jamie Shackleton as cover for the position. Pascal Struijk had to fill in at full-back last season during Firpo’s injury and form struggles but has returned to his natural position in the middle of the back four under Farke. Leo Hjelde, who can play centre-back or left-back, will potentially depart the club before tomorrow’s deadline.

