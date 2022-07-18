Jesse Marsch has been busy making moves this window including the signings of Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra ahead of the new Premier League season.

Leeds United have been amongst the busiest clubs in the top flight of English football these past few weeks having completed six summer signings.

Although Jesse Marsch has lost key players Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha from his first team the Elland Road hierarchy have moved quick to bring in the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra ahead of the new Premier League season.

As of Monday, July 18, the Yorkshire club has spent an estimated total of £95.08 million on new signings - ranking them amongst the biggest spenders in the division.

Indeed, no less than three clubs from English football’s top flight have yet to part ways with a single penny in transfer fees while others are already coming close to surpassing the £100 million mark.

As of Monday, July 18 with help from football statistics site Transfermarkt we have been able to collect the estimated data on how much all 20 Premier League clubs have spent in this window so far and rank them from lowest to highest.

There are a few names at both ends of the table that may come as a surprise.

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their overall estimated transfer spend in the summer window so far:

1. Bournemouth £0 Photo Sales

2. Everton £0 Photo Sales

3. Leicester City £0 Photo Sales

4. Brighton & Hove Albion £17.64m Photo Sales