Leeds United summer signing facing waiting game for landmark international cap

Summer Leeds United signing Brenden Aaronson faces a wait to bag a landmark cap for the USA national team.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 9:55 pm

Midfielder Aaronson is joining Leeds from RB Salzburg for £25m in a deal that will be ratified on July 1 and is subject to international clearance.

Aaronson is currently away on international duty with the USA and bagged his 19th cap for his country when playing 72 minutes of Thursday's friendly at home to Morocco in which he scored.

The US take in another friendly in a 10pm kick-off on Sunday evening against Uruguay at Children's Mercy Park in Kanas City but Aaronson has been named on the bench.

ON THE BENCH: Leeds United summer signing Brenden Aaronson, centre, as the USA take on Uruguay. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images.
