Midfielder Aaronson is joining Leeds from RB Salzburg for £25m in a deal that will be ratified on July 1 and is subject to international clearance.

Aaronson is currently away on international duty with the USA and bagged his 19th cap for his country when playing 72 minutes of Thursday's friendly at home to Morocco in which he scored.

The US take in another friendly in a 10pm kick-off on Sunday evening against Uruguay at Children's Mercy Park in Kanas City but Aaronson has been named on the bench.