The summer transfer window opens on June 14 and this summer Leeds have a head start on the work they did in 2023 following 49ers Enterprises’ takeover from Andrea Radrizzani and the appointment of Daniel Farke as manager. Marathe has backed Farke to remain in post and lead a second promotion charge, after the first one ended with a play-off final defeat at Wembley on Sunday.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Marathe insisted that squad building work was already underway. He said: “It's already started, there's no rest for the weary, not time off. Will people spend some time with their families? I certainly hope they will but we'll be burning batteries on our phones even when we're on breaks because there's really no rest. We started that before the final and we want to take advantage of this extra time we have. If we can get 90 points with not even putting together our leadership team until essentially the end of July, with playing the first month of the season with one hand tied behind our back and still end the season with 90 points, I'm really excited about what we can do with a full off-season building this squad in this league. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with, I’m confident in that."

The frantic, often chaotic and last-gasp nature of the summer 2023 window is not expected to be the theme of the one about to open. Leeds have far fewer transfer release clauses to deal with and Marathe considers them to hold greater strength when it comes to outgoing business than last summer, when so many players held their own keys to escape. Sales will be necessary due to the Championship’s Profitability and Sustainability regulations and a transfer fee ‘credit card bill’ Marathe says they inherited when they took over the club, but he has reassured fans that the summer will be just as much about in-coming business and putting a team on the pitch that is as competitive as ‘legally possible’ within the P&S rules. There are some huge decisions to make, though, not least who can be sold to ease the financial picture without damaging the team’s promotion prospects, and who can be persuaded to stay should big offers from elite clubs land in the window. Some individuals’ immediate futures are easier to predict than others, but here is the YEP’s first look at who will stay and who might go.

Illan Meslier A player on whom opinion can be so divided. Had a more solid season in the Championship, with better protection. Distribution was an issue and build-up sometimes suffered. If someone came in with a big bid, which would mean profit, Leeds would have to consider it. But will anyone? Not sure I can see it this summer. If he remains he'll need a stiffer challenge than Darlow has provided.

Karl Darlow Though he signed a three-year deal last summer and was supposed to properly compete with Meslier, Darlow played two league games. A thumb injury hampered him but his four appearances in total did little to put pressure on Meslier. The contract and his age makes staying feel more likely than departing.

Kris Klaesson Probably should have left last summer to go and start being a goalkeeper somewhere else. Ended the campaign with two league appearances but he's clearly down the pecking order and with a year left on his deal an exit feels ever more inevitable.

Sam Byram Leeds need more experience next season, not less, so another year-long contract for Byram seems a no-brainer. That's not to say they should or can rely on him to play a full season but as a support act or an option he's a good one to have around. One more year.

Jamie Shackleton His contract is up in the summer and though you could see Leeds offering a new deal to keep him as a utility player, at 24 he needs to go and play now. Sticking around this season brought just 11 league appearances and four minutes since the turn of the year. He's Leeds, but he's a footballer too.