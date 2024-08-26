Leeds United summer departure admits new club environment is 'step up' and major difference after Elland Road exit
Cresswell left Elland Road earlier this summer in a reported £3.8 million transfer, bidding farewell to the club which had given him a start in professional football.
The Thorp Arch academy graduate has slotted into Toulouse's starting line-up since arriving in France and received plaudits for his domineering display during their season opener against Nantes.
After his second appearance for Les Violets, Cresswell spoke with reporters who were keen to learn of his adaptation to a new way of life in southern France.
“Collectively, we have new signings coming in and it’s about getting the chemistry and building from there but I am sure that the goals and then wins will come," Cresswell said after a 1-1 draw versus OGC Nice, via Get French Football News.
“I love playing in Toulouse, I love the people around the place, love the city, love the fans. I’m really finding my feet and hopefully, we can have a good season.
“It’s a step up from the league that I had been playing in. I feel like I’m adapting and enjoying every minute. The difference in terms of atmosphere? The crowd are obviously allowed to drink alcohol [in the stand] here so it’s very loud. It’s great.”
Cresswell has also revealed he will soon be taking French lessons in order to better acclimatise to his new surroundings. The 22-year-old signed a four-year contract at the club which runs until the summer of 2028.
