Leeds United full-back Jayden Bogle was unable to carry on after pulling up with an injury during the Whites' Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

The summer signing from Sheffield United was replaced by Ethan Ampadu five minutes into the second half on New Year's Day.

Bogle's injury means both of Leeds' first choice full-back options are currently unavailable to manager Daniel Farke with Junior Firpo also sitting out the past couple of weeks with a hamstring problem. The Dominican Republic international is expected to return to team training later this month.

Leeds have also been monitoring back-up defender Sam Byram's workload during a congested festive schedule with the experienced full-back substituted at half-time for Max Wober in United's first game of 2025.

Byram, 31, has a history of injury trouble and featured in several of Leeds' recent fixtures with Bogle and Firpo both serving recent suspensions, as well as Wober missing out with injury problems of his own.

Bogle will be assessed by Leeds' medical staff to determine the severity of the leg muscle injury and how long he is likely to be sidelined for.

Vice-captain Pascal Struijk also received treatment during the second half of Leeds' encounter with Rovers, although, after an initial period of treatment on the pitch for a suspected head injury, was able to continue.

With Bogle and Firpo injured, Wober only returning from injury against Blackburn and Byram's load likely to be restricted in the weeks to come, club captain Ampadu may be required to deputise at full-back against Hull City on Saturday, January 4. Summer signing Isaac Schmidt is an option in the wide areas, however, Farke has been reluctant to test the Swiss player for any prolonged period since his arrival at Elland Road.