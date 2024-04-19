Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Roberts suffered a reaction to his appearance in the 1-0 defeat by Blackburn Rovers, in which he featured for 67 minutes at right-back.

"Sadly some bad news with Connor Roberts," said Daniel Farke on Friday as he previewed Monday's visit to the Riverside. "His muscle showed a reaction after the last game during training and he will definitely miss the upcoming two away games. We tried to be really, really careful with him after he came back with an injury from the international break. But perhaps we were not even careful enough, so he will definitely miss the next two games. This is more or less the only bad news, apart from our long term injuries of course like Pascal Struijk but all other players are available."

Leeds' other short-term injury absentee Jamie Shackleton is due back in training this weekend but his availability for Monday remains up in the air. "Not in team training yet but will join us probably from tomorrow on, it could be the game comes too soon for him," said Farke. "Definitely good news, he can join in terms of availability pretty quickly."