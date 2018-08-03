Leeds United suffer Forshaw blow on eve of new campaign

Leeds United have suffered a blow on the eve of their Championship season with the news that Adam Forshaw will be out for up to eight weeks with damage to ligaments in his foot.

Forshaw is set to miss the whole of the first month of the new term with the injury which forced him to sit out of last weekend’s pre-season friendly win over Las Palmas and will now have surgery to fix the issue.

Adam Forshaw.

The midfielder attended that match at Elland Road in a protective boot having suffered what Leeds initially described as “discomfort in a toe” during training.

Further assessments have revealed the full extent of the injury, ruling Forshaw out of Sunday’s season opener against Stoke City and potentially all seven of the matches scheduled in August.

The former Middlesbrough player - a £3m signing from The Riverside in January - has been central to head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s plans throughout the summer, featuring in an advanced midfield role.

His absence against Stoke could present an opportunity to either on-loan Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker or Mateusz Klich, the Poland international who has forced his way back into the reckoning at Leeds after spending time on loan at Utrecht in Holland last season.