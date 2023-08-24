Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Leeds United ‘submit £10m bid’ as Tottenham defender option emerges

All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United as the end of the window closes in.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Ipswich Town as they continue their search for a first league win of the season.

The Whites have drawn two and lost one so far, but they have shown some signs of promise even with the squad challenges Daniel Farke is facing at Elland Road. Leeds have one of the smallest squads in the Championship as things stand, and the club are now working to bring in a number of new players ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Piroe bid

Leeds are said to have made their move to sign Swansea City star Joel Piroe.

According to the Daily Mail, the Whites have now submitted a £10million offer to Swansea for their star frontman, and Leeds officials are said to have already met with Piroe’s representatives.

Everton, Leicester and Southampton are all said to be interested in Piroe, but it’s likely a fee greater than £10million will be required to pull off a deal.

Spence interest

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds have been tipped to make a move for Tottenham star Djed Spence ahead of the deadline.

Ben Jacobs told Last Word on Spurs: “The only interest, to date, in his services is for loans and I think that he would need to drop down to the Championship as well. There might be some late interest from other Ligue 1 clubs and I would keep an eye on Strasbourg, who are now controlled by BlueCo, who are the owners of Chelsea.

“Keep an eye on that but again, that’s only being discussed internally at Strasbourg at the moment, they’ve not moved. As far as the Championship enquiries are concerned, my understanding is that they are for loans and there are three clubs that I would keep an eye on over the course of the next week if Tottenham decide to loan and Spence decides to drop down, and those three clubs are Swansea City, Bristol City and Leeds United.”

Related topics:Ipswich TownElland RoadTransfer NewsDaniel Farke