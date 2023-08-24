All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United as the end of the window closes in.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Ipswich Town as they continue their search for a first league win of the season.

The Whites have drawn two and lost one so far, but they have shown some signs of promise even with the squad challenges Daniel Farke is facing at Elland Road. Leeds have one of the smallest squads in the Championship as things stand, and the club are now working to bring in a number of new players ahead of the September 1 deadline.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Piroe bid

Leeds are said to have made their move to sign Swansea City star Joel Piroe.

According to the Daily Mail, the Whites have now submitted a £10million offer to Swansea for their star frontman, and Leeds officials are said to have already met with Piroe’s representatives.

Everton, Leicester and Southampton are all said to be interested in Piroe, but it’s likely a fee greater than £10million will be required to pull off a deal.

Spence interest

Leeds have been tipped to make a move for Tottenham star Djed Spence ahead of the deadline.

Ben Jacobs told Last Word on Spurs: “The only interest, to date, in his services is for loans and I think that he would need to drop down to the Championship as well. There might be some late interest from other Ligue 1 clubs and I would keep an eye on Strasbourg, who are now controlled by BlueCo, who are the owners of Chelsea.